MANISTEE — Pentwater had a five-point lead on Manistee Catholic with 4:33 left in the third quarter, but the Sabers would rally to take the lead into the fourth and then finished with a tight 40-33 victory Thursday night in a Western Michigan D League game at Manistee.

It was the second straight win for the Sabers (3-5, 3-3 WMD) while the Falcons (2-7, 2-4 WMD) lost a chance to extend its winning streak to two in a row.

“Tonight was probably the most complete game we’ve played this year, defensively and offensively,” said Sabers head coach Nick Fortier. “We kept it under 14 turnovers tonight, compared to our 28, 29 previous to this.

“It was a nice step in the right direction. I see confidence in the kids’ eyes. We knocked down some good, important shots when we needed them.”

Hitting some of the bigger shots for the Sabers, especially in the second half to help push them over the top, was senior forward Matthew Gunia.

Gunia scored just two points in the first half, but exploded for seven in the third quarter, including sinking a 3-point basket, as the Sabers overcame a 25-20 deficit in the last four minutes to pull into a 30-28 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“Matt was very aware in the second half,” Fortier added. “He definitely came up clutch for us. That’s what we expect out of him.

“He’s a leader on this team, and he knows what he’s doing. We gave him kudos on that loose ball. It could have been a jump ball, but he ripped it away. It could have been a possession and a score for them. That was big for us, especially with us getting points on that possession. Other than points, Matt came up big.”

Pentwater closed to within one, 32-31 early in the fourth quarter when Michael Carlson hit a 3-pointer.

But the Sabers scored the next four points on a bucket by Gunia down low and two free throws by Lee Pizana to move out to a five-point lead, 36-31 with 3:01 left.

“We played probably our most fundamentally sound game,” said Pentwater head coach Ashley Lubera. “We had control on offense, and our defense was sound.

“We just went cold shooting in the second half. You can’t win a game scoring eight and five (points) in two quarters. We were getting our shots up, but shooting 20 percent hurt us.

“I have no issue with how we played tonight, or how they played. They stepped up, and we stepped up. We had each other guessing all night. It was a fun basketball game.”

There were six lead changes in the first quarter before Will Werkema-Grondsma was fouled on a 3-point shot attempt and made all three free throws to give the Falcons a 10-8 lead.

But the Sabers answered with three points from Jackson StarChief to finish the first period with an 11-10 advantage.

Ryker Capling put the Sabers ahead, 16-12, early in the second quarter when he dropped a 3-pointer, only to have the Falcons counter with back-to-back baskets by Werkema-Grondsma to tie the score, 18-18 with 1:55 left, and James Davis added a jumper just before the buzzer to send the Falcons into halftime with a 20-18 edge.

“Both teams fought. It was very physical,” Fortier said. “Our guys are finally starting to dive for loose balls, head screens and make it tough for them (the Falcons).

“We’ve been playing good defense all year, and we continue to do it. We’re very proud of the kids. We keep telling them, it’s one game at a time.”

Gunia wound up as the Sabers’ leading scorer with 12 points, followed by Capling and Pizana with nine apiece. StarChief added five.

Werkema Grondsma paced the Falcons with a game-high 13 points. Carlson and Davis chipped in with seven apiece.

Pentwater hosts White Cloud in a non-conference game next Tuesday, while the Sabers are home again next Thursday when they tangle with Walkerville in the WMD.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (40)

Capling 3 0-0 9, Pizana 2 4-4 9, Barnett 1 0-1 1, Hallead 2 0-1 4, Gunia 5 1-2 12, StarChief 2 i-2 5. Totals: 14 7-12 40.

PENTWATER (33)

Werkema Grondsma 4 3-3 13, Carlson 3 0-1 7, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Brown 1 0-2 2. Davis 3 0-1 7. Totals: 13 3-5 33.

Manistee Catholic;11;7;12;10;—;40

Pentwater;10;10;8;5;—;33

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (5): Capling 3, Pizana, Gunia. Pentwater (4): Werkema Grondsma 2, Carlson, Davis. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 12, Pentwater 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.