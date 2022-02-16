MANISTEE — Down by seven with 1:40 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team went on a run to overtake visiting Marion and pull out a thrilling 49-47 victory in the Western Michigan D League at home Wednesday night.
Each team scored 10 points in the first quarter, and the Sabers outscored the Eagles, 12-8, in the second to go into the halftime break with a 22-18 lead.
But the Eagles edged the Sabers, 13-9, in the third period and climbed into a 31-29 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The Sabers prevailed, though, with a 20-16 advantage in the final eight minutes to notch their second straight win.
"The kids played really well tonight," Sabers head coach Nick Fortier said. "Obviously, turnovers are still our biggest enemy, but the kids played with a lot of intensity tonight.
"They played great defense, and they found ways to score on the offensive end. It's nice to get the win."
Lee Pizana paced the Sabers (5-10, 4-9 WMD) with 17 points. He also snagged four rebounds and dished out four assists. Kyle McLinden added 11 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and dished out four assists. Tyler Hallead had 10 points, Matt Guina scored six and Nathan Oleniczak chipped in five.
The Sabers are next scheduled to see action at Bear Lake on Friday night.