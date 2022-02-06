BIG RAPIDS — Manistee Catholic’s boys basketball team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 63-35 victory over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on the road Friday night.
The Sabers (3-7, 2-6 WMD) jumped out to a 19-5 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Cougars, 21-6, in the second for a 40-11 cushion at the half. It was 57-18 after three.
Kyle McLinden had a big night for the Sabers, firing in 28 points and hauling down 20 rebounds. Lee Pizana had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Ryker Capling added eight points, four assists and two steals. Tyler Hallead scored six points, seven rebounds and three assists.
“We only had one turnover in the first half, so that helped a lot,” Sabers head coach Nick Fortier said. “We ended the game with six turnovers.
“We were pushing the ball in transition really well tonight. Six turnovers … I’m very happy with that. We were in a slump, and the win is a good confidence booster for the kids.”
The Sabers have a makeup game with league leading Mesick at home Monday night.