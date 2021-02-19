MANISTEE — A big second quarter enabled the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team to establish a sizable lead, and then hold on for a 42-31 victory over Marion in a Western Michigan D League game Wednesday in Manistee.
The Sabers (2-3), who have won their last two games, trailed by six points, 13-7, at the end of the first quarter but then outscored the Eagles, 11-2 in the second to take a 18-15 lead at the half.
Scoring was close in the third quarter, with the Sabers enjoying a slight 9-8 edge for a 27-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Manistee Catholic outscored the Eagles, 15-8 in the last period.
"We were much better on the defensive end," Sabers coach Nick Fortier said. "But, we had trouble on the offensive end getting into a rhythm."
Kyle McLinden led the way for the Sabers with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Blake Johnson contributed seven points, and Adam Pierce added five points and grabbed 10 rebounds.