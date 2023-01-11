BEAR LAKE — Manistee Catholic's boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday night with a convincing 44-28 West Michigan D League victory over a red hot Bear Lake team on the road.

The Sabers (3-5, 2-3 WMD) clearly received a major boost from defeating a Lakers squad (5-2, 4-2 WMD) that came into the game with a four-game winning streak.

"We've been struggling lately after looking pretty good to start the season, and obviously we're hoping this is a step in the right direction going forward," said Sabers head coach Nick Fortier.

"This is a good Bear Lake team, with a lot of offensive weapons, and to hold them to under 30 points should give our defense a lot of confidence."

Manistee Catholic got off to a fast start, outscoring the Lakers, 18-5, in the first quarter. Although scoring tailed off in the second period, the Sabers managed to match the Lakers, 5-5, and headed into the break at halftime with a 23-10 lead.

The Sabers forged a 12-9 edge in the third quarter, which sent them into the fourth holding a 35-19 lead and each team scored nine points in the final eight minutes.

Nathaniel Oleniczak led the Sabers in scoring with 14 points and also picked off four steals. Tyler Hallead contributed nine points and seven rebounds.

Lee Pizana, Nathan Barnett and Matthew Gunia scored seven points apiece. Pizana led the Sabers with eight rebounds and eight steals. Barnett had five rebounds and three steals.

Bear Lake committed 45 turnovers against the Sabers' defensive pressure, which cut short several offensive opportunities and gave the Sabers many extra chances.

Unfortunately, the Sabers struggled to get their shots to fall, finishing just 36 percent from the field, and they turned the ball over 29 times themselves.

Myles Harless was the leading scorer for Bear Lake with nine points, and he hauled down six rebounds and had two steals. Ethaniel Ruiz contributed eight points, dished out four assists and had three steals. Thibault Salvi led with 11 rebounds.

The Sabers are scheduled to host Pentwater in another WMD game Thursday night.