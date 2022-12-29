MANISTEE — Putting up a goose egg in the first quarter is never the start a basketball coach wants or can foresee, and when the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team failed to score in the first eight minutes Thursday night it pretty well set the tone for the rest of the game.

Just 24 hours earlier the Sabers had punched their ticket into the finals of the Manistee Catholic Christmas Tournament with an impressive 48-41 win over Central Lake.

The Sabers (2-4) came into Thursday’s game against Frankfort imbued with confidence from that performance, but the Panthers outscored them, 13-0, in the first quarter and ran away with a 40-22 victory as Frankfort took home both the girls and boys trophies (see related story on this page).

“Frankfort’s a tough team,” said Sabers coach Nick Fortier. “I thought we played pretty good defense, minus the first couple minutes of the first quarter.

“We struggled scoring the basketball, and like I told the kids, we have to fix that. We have to put more points on the board, get more shots up.”

The Panthers (5-1) had a balanced scoring attack in the first quarter, with junior Emmerson Farmer knocking down a 3-point shot and scoring five to lead the way.

Nick Stevenson, a senior, and Bryce Plesha, a junior, added four apiece as the Panthers got off to a fast start before, as Fortier said, the Sabers finally recovered defensively and slowed them down.

In fact, the Sabers managed to play inspired defense throughout the second quarter, but their offense did not match that effort and Frankfort finished the period with an 8-4 edge for a 21-4 bulge at the half.

Considering how offensively challenged the Sabers were on this night, climbing out of the hole proved to be an impossible proposition.

The Panthers rolled up an 11-4 advantage in the third quarter, and headed into the fourth holding a 33-8 lead before the Sabers outscored Frankfort, 14-8, over the final eight minutes with Lee Pizana putting in six.

“Dan Loney does a great job with them (the Panthers),” Fortier said. “He instills a lot of energy into that program. They move, they’re athletic.

“They’re always a tough one to match up with. Just their quickness on offense beat us. I told the guys ‘Run this one like a district championship. Be ready to play. No matter who you’re playing, you’ve got to beat everybody.’

“It’s one of the teams that’s going to prepare us for the district.”

Frankfort rebounded from its first loss of the season, a tough 44-42 loss to Lake City prior to the tournament.

“It feels good,” said Loney. “Anytime you can stack up a couple wins and you try to get things rolling, it’s good for the team. I tell my guys we can always travel with defense and rebounding.

“This was another step toward gaining our confidence. It’s just another piece of the puzzle. You just trying to fit those pieces in, and by games 20 and 21 you’re playing your best basketball.”

Pizana scored seven points to lead the Sabers, while Tyler Hallead finished with six.

Frankfort did not have anyone in double figures either, with Farmer and Stevens notching eight apiece to lead the Panthers. Xander Sauer chipped in with six

Manistee Catholic picks up play in the Western Michigan D League hosting Marion next Thursday.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (22)

Capling 1 0-2 2, Pizana 3 1-4 7, Barnett 1 1-3 3, Hallead 3 0-0 6, Brindle 0 2-2 2, StarChief 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 4-11 22.

FRANKFORT (40)

Farmer 3 0-0 8, Stevenson 4 0-2 8, Jowett 1 0-0 2, Kramer 1 0-0 2, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Townsend 1 0-0 2, Anhalt 1 0-0 2, Plesha 2 0-0 4, Kerby 2 0-0 4, Sauer 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 0-2 40.

Manistee Cath.;0;4;4;14;—;22

Frankfort;13;8;11;8;—;40

3-point goals—Frankfort (2): Farmer 2. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 13, Frankfort 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.