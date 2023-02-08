MANISTEE — “We knew coming into tonight that they were going to shoot the 3,” said Manistee Catholic boys basketball head coach Nick Fortier.

That’s exactly what the Mesick Bulldogs did, too, sinking 12 shots from the arc in rolling up a 64-32 victory Wednesday night in Manistee to complete the sweep of the regular season series in the Western Michigan D League.

“We already played them once, and this was the same story as last time, except I think we played them a lot better the first time (up) there (a 65-42 loss),” Fortier continued.

“They have two kids shoot the 3, and we tried manning those two up to start and playing a zone with the other three. We found out they had some other shooters, so we had to go into a 3-2 zone, (but) they still were shooting the ball pretty well.”

Joe O’Neil popped in four shots from 3-point range and tied teammate Ashtyn Simmerson with 12 points for the Bulldogs, who won their fourth straight game.

O’Neil hit three of his triples in the first quarter as the Bulldogs sped out to a 19-5 lead. It was 10-0 before the Sabers got their first points on a short jumper by Matt Gunia and Nate Oleniczak added a 3-pointer.

The Sabers never quit, coming up with some steals and defensive rebounds, but poor shooting spoiled any chance they had of keeping pace with the Bulldogs.

Manistee Catholic finished the night shooting just 28 percent from the field, making only 14 of 49 attempts and were 4-of-15 on 3-pointers. The Sabers also committed 21 turnovers.

While the Bulldogs kept on firing away from the perimeter, with a few shots off offensive rebounds and inside moves throw in, and boosted their lead to 16 points, 28-12 at the half.

Tyler Hallead made a 3-pointer and had five points while Gunia added four in the third quarter, but the Sabers finished the period down, 50-25.

“It all comes down to just effort,” Fortier said. “We weren’t moving on defense. We weren’t taking very good shots, (and) weren’t getting the ball across the floor.

“We’re trying to get these things to start clicking. We’re really trying to dial in our press break, and obviously we struggled with it the first part of the year.”

Gunia, Lee Pizana and Hallead scored eight points apiece to lead the Sabers (7-8, 6-6 WMD) while Oleniczak contributed six.

Carter Simmer and Diego Ham finished with 10 points apiece for the Bulldogs (11-4, 10-2 WMD)

Pizana led the Sabers with 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Nathaniel Barnett had two assists. Hallead and Oleniczak had two steals apiece.

The Sabers are next scheduled to see action Thursday night at Marion in the WMD.