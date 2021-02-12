BEAR LAKE — After a narrow loss to Marion in its season opener, the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team registered its first win with a convincing 36-21 victory over Bear Lake in a Western Michigan D League game Thursday night in Bear Lake.
Grace Kidd, one of the returning veterans for the Sabers, led the way with 13 points. She also led with seven steals, five rebounds and two assists.
"It's still a work in progress, but we showed improvement from the first game which is what you aim for," Sabers coach Todd Erickson said.
"We're happy to get the win, and the girls can celebrate that for a bit. But, they also know they still have a lot of work to do."
The Sabers (1-1) opened up a nine-point lead, 11-2, at the end of the first quarter and never let the Lakers threaten the rest of the way. Although the Lakers gained some ground in the second quarter, the Sabers maintained a 16-9 lead at the half.
Leah Stickney contributed nine points for the Sabers, had five rebounds and three steals. Kalissa Swanson scored 11 points for the Lakers (0-2).