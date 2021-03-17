MANISTEE — Mateo Barnett went off for 27 points to lead the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team to a 53-31 Western Michigan D League victory over Big Rapids Crossroads Wednesday night in Manistee.
Adam Pierce scored 12 points and Blake Johnson 10 for the Sabers, who took a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. The Sabers led, 25-15, at the half as each team scored 10 in the second quarter, and it was 42-22 after three.
Pierce also grabbed 11 rebounds and picked off four steals. Barnett added four assists, ripped down six boards and five steals to go with his points. Johnson dished out two assists and had eight rebounds.