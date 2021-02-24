MANISTEE — Pentwater’s boys basketball team dropped a very close Western Michigan D League contest at Manistee Catholic.
Pentwater’s Will Werkema-Grondsma scored late for a one-point lead for the Falcons. A putback basket by the Sabers inside the final 30 seconds, said Falcons coach Ashley Wojtas, put the Sabers out front.
Pentwater had a chance to score, but turned it over. Manistee Catholic in-bounded the ball and was fouled. The Sabers secured the victory at the line.
Pentwater was led by Khole Hofmann with 27 points while Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr scored seven points.