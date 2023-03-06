BEAR LAKE — The third time was not the charm for the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team in Monday night’s Division 4 district quarterfinal with Brethren, as the Sabers were knocked out of the tournament with a 65-33 loss to the Bobcats.
In the two regular season meetings between the two teams in the Western Michigan D League, the Bobcats won both, 64-28 in Brethren and 61-33 in Manistee to finish the season.
Manistee Catholic had lost five straight, while the Bobcats were on a three-game winning streak.
The Sabers dug themselves a big hole in the first half, and while they made a run at it in the third quarter, never could get the deficit below double figures.
After trailing by 19 at the half, the Sabers got it down to 10 points, 34-14 less than two minutes into the third period. But that would be the closest they would come to the Bobcats.
Matt Gunia, one of only three seniors on the Sabers team, buried a 3-point shot and scored seven points in the quarter. Another senior, Lee Pizana, also splashed a 3-pointer and finished with five counters.
“We got it down, and then it blew up again,” said Manistee Catholic coach Nick Fortier. “We hit a couple 3s there that got us back in it and had the momentum going our way. But, it wasn’t enough.
“I’d like our seniors to be remembered for their work ethic. Those three kids (Gunia, Pizana and Diego Gamara) worked their butts off. I couldn’t ask for any better leaders.
“That combination of leadership right there is going to be hard to match. They work hard, and they want to be here. It’s just too bad that we came to this point.”
It was 41-26 for the Bobcats after three.
Manistee Catholic was getting its fair share of offensive opportunities early by dominating its offensive boards, but couldn’t get anything to fall.
Brethren, meanwhile, set a frenetic pace on offense, but frequently turned the ball over on bad passes and fumbles out of bounds.
The Sabers also experienced trouble keeping control of the ball when they tried to push up tempo, and when they did get a shot off it failed to connect.
Gunia tied the score, 2-2, and Tyler Hallead kept it within two, 6-4, before the Bobcats finished the first quarter with a 15-6 lead.
Garrett Mobley was a big inside presence for Brethren, patrolling the area under the basket and the Sabers couldn’t stop him when he got the ball. He scored eight points in the quarter.
“Obviously, we don’t have a matchup for him,” Fortier said. “We just did the best we could, doubling him up when we could down low.
“(But) then you’re giving the outside shot away. We took our chances. He’s a good player. Big kid. We just had a hard time stopping him.
“We ran our 2-3 zone (and) tried to keep them all in check. When the ball was rotated, we’d have come up and rotate back down. We were trying everything we could on defense to stop both parts of the game.”
Nathaniel Barnett swished a jumper to start the second quarter for the Sabers, but the Bobcats rattled off a 15-0 run that vaulted them into a 19-point lead, 30-11, at the half.
The Sabers finally snapped the Bobcat string with a 3-pointer by Pizana.
Gunia scored 12 points to share the scoring lead for the Sabers, and he added five rebounds. Pizana also had 12 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Barnett came away with five steals and Hallead picked off three steals. The Sabers committed 19 turnovers.
Brethren had four players score in double figures. Mobley led the way with 16 points, Jack Mesazaros and Kaylon Tighe scored 13 apiece and Connor Wojciechowski added 12. Tighe sank four 3-pointers.
The Bobcats (13-9) advanced to play Frankfort (13-8) in the second game of a semifinal doubleheader Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Bear Lake (8-14) and Onekama (12-10) meet in the first game at 5:30 p.m.
MANISTEE CATHOLIC (33)
Capling 0 0-1 0, Pizana 5 2-4 12, Gamara 0 0-1 0, Barnett 2 0-2 4, Hallead 1 0-1 2, Gunia 4 2-3 12, Oleniczak 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 3-8 33.
BRETHREN (65)
Mesazaros 5 3-8 13, Tighe 4 1-5 13, Wojciechowski 5 2-2 12, Charles Young 2 0-0 4, Brown 1 0-0 2, Chase Young 1 0-0 2, T. Young 1 1-1 3, Mobley 8 0-2 16. Totals: 27 7-18 65.
Manistee Cath.;6;5;15;7;—;33
Brethren;15;15;11;24;—;65
3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (4): Pizana 2, Gunia 2. Brethren (4): Tighe 4. Total Fouls—Manistee Catholic 16. Fouled out—Manistee Catholic: Pizana. Technical fouls—none.