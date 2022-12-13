MANISTEE — A bad third quarter doomed the Manistee Catholic boys basketball team Tuesday night as the Sabers dropped a 69-48 loss to Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League game in Manistee.
The Sabers led, 10-9, at the end of the first quarter but then fell back when the Panthers gained a 19-12 advantage in the second to take a 28-22 lead at the half.
Baldwin quashed any thoughts the Sabers had of mounting a comeback when the Panthers rolled up a 25-8 advantage in the third quarter to open up a 53-30 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Lee Pizana scored 16 points to lead the Sabers (1-1, 1-1 WMD) while Matthew Gunia added 13. Pizana also had 11 rebounds and two assists.
Ryker Capling picked off three steals and Nathaniel Barnett had two as well as three assists.
The Sabers are scheduled to play at Mesick in another conference game on Thursday.