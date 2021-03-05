MANISTEE — After knocking on the door for several games, Manistee Catholic's girls basketball team finally went on through it Friday night in posting a 40-32 non-conference win over Fruitport Calvary Christian in Manistee.
Both teams were sluggish coming out of the gate, with the Sabers (3-5) trailing, 5-3, at the end of the first and then outscoring Fruitport Calvary, 11-2, in the second for a 14-7 halftime lead.
The Sabers, who snapped a four-game losing streak, kept the pressure on in the second half, outscoring Fruitport Calvary, 16-4, in the third to build a 30-11 lead going into the fourth quarter. Fruitport Calvary had a 21-10 advantage in the final eight minutes.
"We had a real nice third period," Manistee Catholic coach Todd Erickson said. "We came out with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy. We put different combinations in there that kept the pace in the right direction.
"(Kaylyn) Johnson had a nice night on the boards. All of her rebounds were strong with people on her. I think that was the strongest game I've seen her play underneath."
Ashley VanAelst was the Sabers leading scorer with nine points, Johsnon added eight, Grace Kidd contributed seven while Taryn Kempf had six.