MANISTEE — After starting off the game with a 6-0 deficit, Manistee Catholic’s girls basketball team improved its position considerably, but never could get all the way back and suffered a 43-30 non-conference loss to Kalamazoo Hackett at home Saturday afternoon.
The Sabers (1-1) are playing without Leah Stickney, a formidable presence inside who is nursing a minor injury, and couldn’t get on a roll against the Irish (2-0).
“Now, we have to learn how to go to the next phase of what we can run,” Sabers head coach Todd Erickson said. “I’m guessing that after next week Leah will be back. We’re not going to push her just to win a ball game.
“What I liked the most was that in the fourth quarter, they (the Sabers) finally started to dig down and play a little bit harder. We were on the same page defensively. I don’t think we would have given up that many points if we’d have been on the same page in the first half.”
The Sabers rallied from that early deficit to close the gap to one point, 8-7, late in the first quarter. But, the Irish climbed back into a four-point lead, 11-7, at the quarter break.
Kalamazoo stretched its lead out to eight, 18-9 midway through the second quarter and maintained it the rest of the period, taking a 21-13 lead at the half.
Grace Kidd buried a 3-point shot, the only triple the Sabers made in the game, and Kaylyn Johnson added a bucket to make it a five-point difference, 23-18, early in the third period.
But, the Irish answered that with a 5-0 run that improved their lead to 10 points, 28-18, with 5:51 left in the third. The Irish stretched the lead to 15, 39-24 entering the fourth quarter.
The Sabers opened the final period with a 6-0 spurt as Logan, Kidd and Johnson each scored a bucket to cut the Irish lead to nine, 39-30 with just a couple minutes left. That was as close as the Sabers got.
Johnson led the Sabers with 11 points, two steals, three assists and eight rebounds. Kidd added 10 points, two assists and three rebounds. The Sabers shot 33 percent from the field (14-of-42 overall), and committed 22 turnovers.
Leading the Irish were Catherine McMahon with a game-high 18 points, Mary Meadows with 10 and Alyse Baughman with eight.
“Leah has a nose for rebounding, and she’s strong with the ball,” Erickson said. “On the defensive boards, she places herself in good positions.
“That’s what we’re missing. That kid that was always there most of the time for us. Now, we have to find someone who will fill the void.”
Manistee Catholic is off now until Wednesday when the Sabers host the Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in a Western Michigan D League game.