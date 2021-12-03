BRETHREN — A big fourth quarter enabled the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team to get past Brethren, 36-32, in Friday night's season and Western Michigan D League girls basketball opener in Brethren.
The Sabers (1-0, 1-0 WMD) trailed, 8-4, at the end of the first quarter but regrouped during the quarter break and outscored the Bobcats, 10-9, in the second and shaved one point off the deficit, 17-14, at the half.
Each team scored nine points in the third period, and the Sabers went into the fourth trailing the Bobcats (0-1, 0-1 WMD) by three, 26-23, but had a 13-6 advantage in the final eight minutes to pull out the win.
"We were without Leah Stickney," Manistee Catholic head coach Todd Erickson said. "Elizabeth Logan came in and gave us a spark off the bench."
Grace Kidd had a big night with 17 points, three assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Logan contributed seven points and six rebounds and Kaylyn Johnson added seven points.