MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic was clearly the better team Wednesday night, bolting out to a 12-0 lead and cruising to a 46-22 win over visiting Big Rapids Crossroads in a Western Michigan D League game at Saber Gymnasium.
Kaylyn Johnson and Grace Kidd each scored four points in the Sabers’ early burst, and each scored in double figures as well.
Kidd fired in 17 points, including a 3-point basket for the Sabders (2-1, 2-0 WMD), while Johnson finished with 10 counters. Ashley VanAelst contributed eight, Rachel Calleson and Leah Stickney three apiece.
“First half was nice. We came out stronger,” Sabers head coach Todd Erickson said. “Leah’s back. She’s not full speed, but you could tell it made a difference with some of that confidence.
“We played her cautiously, and checked with her. She said she was OK. We just need to get her back to game shape now. She’s a little tight when she runs.
“I think the kids ran the floor better. Not where I want them yet. We’re not running as much as we can. But I thought the up tempo where they looked up the floor was much better tonight. The second half you saw more bounce passes.”
Stickney led the Sabers on the glass with six rebounds, while Kidd and VanAelst gathered in five apiece. The Sabers had 43 rebounds for the game.
Kidd, Stickney and Taryn Kempf each had three assists. Kidd and VanAelst dished out four assists each. The one negative was the Sabers committed 21 turnovers.
The Sabers took a 16-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, opened up a 29-12 lead at the half and finished the third period with a 39-13 cushion.
“We have to get the turnover number down,” Erickson said. “Sometimes you play to the tempo of the other team. We’ve got to play to our tempo, and take care of the ball better.”