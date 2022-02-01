MANISTEE — Grace Kidd splashed four 3-point shots and scored 23 points in the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team’s blow out of visiting Hesperia, 47-28, in non-conference action Tuesday night at Saber Gymnasium.
It was the Sabers fifth straight win, and lifted them to a 6-1 record overall.
“I knew the kid in the middle is really tough, and we had three to four kids step up and give her different looks,” Sabers head coach Todd Erickson said.
“We ran the floor better than we have the previous two games after we came back from COVID quarantine, so that looked better.”
The Sabers (6-1) got off to a slow start, but the Panthers (2-9) were sluggish as well as they are coming off COVID-19 sickness. It resulted in a low scoring first quarter, which ended with Manistee Catholic holding a 6-2 lead.
But, the Sabers picked up the pace in the second quarter, and opened up a 10-point lead, 17-7 midway through the period. They led, 20-8 at the half.
Kidd rattled home three 3-point baskets in the third quarter, and the Sabers rolled into the fourth period with a 37-18 cushion. Kidd hit one more triple and added six other points on layups and a short jumper as each team scored 10 points in the fourth period.
“I said to them ‘You’ve to keep pushing yourself,’” Erickson said. “We got through the first half, and now we have to maintain the intensity.
“The turnovers were a lot better. The younger kids got some action, which is very nice. We finally have everybody back now. I’m excited to have everybody back, and I hope we keep everybody healthy.”
Kaylyn Johnson finished the game with nine points for the Sabers.
Manistee Catholic is at Mesick in a Western Michigan D League game on Thursday night.