BRETHREN — Grace Kidd and Kaylyn Johnson combined to score 33 points, and the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team cruised to a 53-20 victory over Bear Lake in the first round of the MHSAA Division 4 district at Brethren on Monday night.
The Sabers (14-4) never looked back after opening the game with a 13-4 first quarter lead. Manistee Catholic had a 13-3 advantage in the second period and took a 26-7 lead at the half.
Bear Lake (1-17) managed to pick up its scoring in the third period, but the Sabers still outscored the Lakers, 13-10, and went into the fourth quarter with a 39-17 lead. The Sabers had a 14-3 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Kidd led all scorers with 20 points for the Sabers, while Johnson contributed 13. Leah Stickney finished with eight, The Sabers shot 20 of 64 from the field.
Stickney led the Sabers with eight rebounds, while Kidd and Emily Miller had four apiece. VanAelst dished out four assists. Kidd had seven steals, and Stickney and Johnson had four apiece.
Manistee Catholic plays district host Brethren at 7 p.m., Wednesday.