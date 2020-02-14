MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic’s girls basketball team rebounded from a four-point loss to Marion in its last game with a 44-18 Western Michigan D League win over Bear Lake at home Thursday night.
The Sabers (9-7, 9-4 WMD) dominated the game against the Lakers (0-17, 0-14 WMD) from start to finish, exploding for a 20-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and outscoring Bear Lake, 15-2, in the second to build a 35-6 halftime cushion.
