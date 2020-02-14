Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.