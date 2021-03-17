MANISTEE — Grace Kidd and and Kaylyn Johnson combined for 23 points and the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team registered its second consecutive victory, 42-29, Wednesday over Big Rapids Crossroads in the Western Michigan D League in Manistee.
"We brought up all the junior varsity kids and got everybody in the game," Sabers coach Todd Erickson said. "Big Rapids is having a down year. We just tried on stuff with a lot of different combinations.
"It was our best night rebounding, and we had a season high in steals. So, hopefully we're going in the right directions. We're not in sync every night, but we're working on it."
The Sabers (6-6) pulled into a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and led, 23-16, at the half. But they were outscored, 6-5, in the third period and saw their lead shrink to just two, 28-26 heading into the fourth quarter. They outscored Crossroads, 14-7, in the final eight minutes.
Kidd scored 13 points to lead the Sabers, followed by Johnson with 10, Leah Stickney had eight, Rachel Callesen added five and Ashley VanAelst finished with four.
Stickney and Callesen each had seven rebounds and Kidd six. Kidd added four assists and six steals. Stickney had seven steals.