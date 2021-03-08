MANISTEE — After a three-game losing streak, the Manistee Catholic girls basketball has put together back-to-back wins, knocking off Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian, 52-44, in a non-conference game Saturday in Manistee.
It couldn't come at a better time, either, as everyone looks forward to the district tournaments which are just a stone's throw away.
"Our biggest struggle this season has been finishing games," Sabers coach Todd Erickson said. "Maybe we've finally gotten over that hump.
"We had been close on several occasions, but always fallen short. The last two games, we've been able to take control late in the game and keep it. Now, if we can just keep it going we could make some noise."
The Sabers (3-7) took a 28-21 lead at the half thanks to a late 3-point basket by Elizabeth Logan. They led, 38-30 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, but saw that cut to two as Tri-Unity struck for six consecutive points. Back-to-back baskets by Grace Kidd and Kaylyn Johnson at the end gave the Sabers a 42-36 lead at the quarter's end.
But the Defenders narrowed that lead to just one, 42-41 early in the fourth. The Sabers answered with a 6-0 run to build their cushion back up to 48-41, and never looked back.
Kidd finished with 14 points to lead the Sabers, while Johnson contributed 10. Leah Stickney added eight, Ashley VanAelst seven and Emily Miller six. Kidd added six assists and four rebounds. Stickney had eight boards to be tops in that department, while Johnson grabbed seven.