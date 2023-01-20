MANISTEE — After an emotionally charged 35-33 loss to Brethren on the road in its last outing, the Manistee Catholic girls basketball could have still been suffering a letdown Friday night when the Sabers hosted Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in the West Michigan D League.

Throw in the fact Manistee Catholic had been idle for a week, and you couldn’t blame Sabers head coach Todd Erickson for being a little concerned about the girls coming out flat.

But, that didn’t happen. After trailing, 2-1 early, the Sabers took control and finished with a convincing 39-25 victory that snapped the Cougars’ two-game winning streak.

“All in all, for being off for a week, I’m happy,” Erickson said. “They pushed hard, and that’s what we (the coaches) wanted. Everything wasn’t done correctly all the time, but it’s high school girls basketball.

“I thought we did pretty good fixing ourselves up. I was happy with the effort. We ran three or four different sets on the defensive side to see which one was flowing for us.

“We do like something that we saw there. When we play man, I think that’s our best defense when we get to the other side of half-court.”

Kaylyn Johnson scored eight unanswered points after the Cougars took a 2-1 lead and gave the Sabers a 9-2 lead. The Sabers maintained at least a seven-point lead the rest of the first half.

The Sabers doubled up the Cougars in the first quarter, 14-7, as Leah Stickney buried a 3-point shot.

Some poor shooting by the Sabers kept their offensive production down in the second quarter, but the defense choked off any potential Cougar run and a 5-2 advantage sent them into the half with a 19-9 advantage.

Holding the Cougars without a point until only 1:13 remained in the third quarter, and going on a 7-0 run that included another 3-pointer from Stickney, the Sabers built their lead to 12 points, 26-14, heading into the fourth quarter.

Johnson scored five points in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter and the Sabers enjoyed their largest lead at 22 points, 34-16.

Johnson was the Sabers leading scorer with 14 points, Stickney finished with 11 and Grace Kidd contributed five. The Sabers were only 9-of-14 at the free throw line.

Regan Leiffers led the team with eight rebounds and had two steals, Stickney hauled down seven rebounds, dished out four assists and had two steals. Johnson had six rebounds and five steals Kidd finished with five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Amelia Thompson led the Cougars (6-6, 6-4 WMD) with nine points while Kaitlyn Buys added five.

The Sabers (10-3, 7-2 WMD) steps out of the conference to host Shelby next Wednesday.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (39)

Stickney 4 1-3 11, E. Logan 1 0-0 2, Kidd 1 3-4 5, VanAelst 1 0-0 2, Miller 0 3-4 3, Johnson 6 2-3 14. Totals: 14 9-14 39.

BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (25)

Cole 2 0-0 4, Buys 2 0-0 5, A. Thompson 3 3-3 9, Carr 0 1-2 1, Stricker 1 0-0 2, Meeuwes 2 0-0 4, Totals: 10 4-5 25.

Manistee Cath.;14;5;7;13;—;39

BR Crossroads;7;2;5;11;—;25

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (2): Stickney 2. Big Rapids Crossroads (1): Buys. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 12, Big Rapids Crossroads 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads: bench.