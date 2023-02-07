BEAR LAKE — Junior Elizabeth Logan knocked down six 3-point shots to tie a Manistee Catholic girls basketball program record as the Sabers cruised to a 56-28 Western Michigan D League victory at Bear Lake Tuesday night.
Logan became the third Saber to hit for six 3-pointers in a game, tying Kristi Majchrzak who set the mark in 1994 and Katie Erickson, who tied it in 2003.
The Sabers jumped out to a 14-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, and rolled into the halftime break with a 28-11 advantage.
Manistee Catholic put the game away with an 18-5 third quarter to build a big 46-16 cushion. Bear Lake (3-12, 3-11 WMD) outscored the Sabers, 13-10, in the fourth period.
Logan finished with 18 points, followed by Grace Kidd with 10, Kaylyn Johnson with nine and Brenna Johnson had seven.
Kidd dished out five assists and Leah Stickney had three, as well as seven rebounds. Kidd pulled down five rebounds. Stickney and Ashley VanAelst each had five steals.
The Sabers (14-3, 10-2 WMD) travel to Pentwater on Thursday night.