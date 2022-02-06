MANISTEE — Coming off a 10-point loss to Mesick that not only snapped a five-game winning streak for the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team, but made the Western Michigan D League race more interesting, the Sabers wanted to get back on the winning track in convincing fashion Saturday hosting Bear Lake.
Coach Todd Erickson actually expected the Sabers to come out of the gate sluggish and with a little rust to shake off after a three-week layoff because of COVID outbreak, and then a winter storm.
But, the Sabers had won two in a row after returning to the court before the 31-21 defeat at Mesick, which left the Bulldogs sneaking a game closer to the Sabers in the league.
The Sabers (7-2, 6-1 WMD) took only 34 shots from the floor that night, and shot a pitiful 17 percent. Saturday was a major turnaround, as the Sabers put up 63 attempts and shot 28 percent in blowing out the Lakers, 40-24.
“We wanted to get them (the Sabers) talking again, because I think we lost that for a few games, and they all agreed,” Erickson said after the game.
“It’s a good group of kids. If they all keep upbeat and keep talking, we can move forward. We didn’t get enough time in the gym to shoot because of the restrictions we were under.
“Now that we’re back in, and get those outside shooters feeling comfortable. I think that’s all it is. Practice makes you better, so just have to get in more.”
The Sabers emphasized getting the ball down low inside to junior Kaylyn Johnson from the opening tip, and she helped trigger the big first quarter with some key baskets inside in the 9-3 run.
It was sophomore Grace Kidd’s turn early in the second period, as she scored on a driving layup and hit a mid-range jump shot to push the Sabers lead to 13-3. Catholic led, 20-8 at the half.
Kidd paced the Sabers in the third, knocking down a 3-point shot and scoring nine points overall as the Sabers cruised into the fourth period with a 31-15 lead.
Johnson came up big in the final stanza, scoring six points over the final eight minutes, all of them down inside, as each team scored nine points.
“We ran a defense we hadn’t run before, but the kids did a good job adjusting, particularly on the fly,” added Erickson. “We’re trying to get different looks.
“I like our man-to-man, I really do. It’s been a staple for us. But, we have to look at other things with certain teams.”
Johnson scored 13 points to lead the Sabers, while Kidd had 11 Emily Miller chipped in with six, Ashley VanAelst added five and Leah Stickney two.
The Sabers are at home again Tuesday when they play another league opponent in Marion.