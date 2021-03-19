WYOMING — Manistee Catholic's girls basketball team was shut out in the second quarter and never could recover in losing a 48-25 non-conference game to Wyoming Tri Unity Christian on the road Friday night.
The game started out like it would be a wild shootout, with Tri-Unity (5-9) taking a 21-16 lead after the first quarter. But then the scoring fell off drastically, with Tri Unity shutting out the Sabers, 4-0 in the second period for a 25-16 halftime lead.
Manistee Catholic continued to struggle offensively in the second half, was outscored 10-3 in the third period and was looking at a 35-19 deficit going into the fourth.
Ashley VanAelst led the Sabers (6-7) with eight points, followed by Rachel Callesen with five, Emily Miller added four and Grace Kidd had three. Miller also had six rebounds.
Manistee Catholic plays Brethren in an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Mesick.
Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian opens the tournament in an MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal at Martin against the tournament hosts at 6:30 p.m. Monday.