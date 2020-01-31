MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic’s girls basketball team shaved a 12-point deficit at the end of the third quarter to just four with under two minutes left in the game.

But, the Sabers couldn’t get any closer as Big Rapids Crossroads Academy held on for a 44-37 Western Michigan D League victory Thursday night at Manistee.

The Cougars (8-5, 7-3 WMD) won their third straight game, while the Sabers (7-6, 7-3 WMD) couldn’t carry over the momentum from an exciting 36-35 victory over Brethren.

“We’re our own worst enemy, at times,” Sabers’ head coach Todd Erickson said. “We make some tough mistakes, especially at the wrong time.

“I thought our enthusiasm was there in the second half, and we played a little harder. That first quarter, I felt we stood around too much. We tried to thread needles.

“Scott (assistant coach Schmeling) looked at me and said ‘They’re young.’ I said, ‘Yeah, they are.’ You can’t dwell on it with them because you’re building their knowledge, and building their confidence.”

Manistee Catholic got off to a fast start, breaking out to a 4-0 lead courtesy of Nicole Kaminski and Rylee Feliczak. But, the Cougars proceeded to reel off 14 straight points to take a 14-4 lead at the end of the first quarter as the Sabers’ defense disappeared.

The Sabers didn’t fold, though, and went on a 5-2 run on an inside move by Feliczak for a layup and a 3-point bomb from Jenna Bialik to make it a seven-point game, 18-11, in the second period and overall outscored the Cougars by two, 9-7, to trail by eight, 21-13, at the half.

Feliczak converted on a three-point play and rolled one in down low to bring the Sabers within four, 24-20, in the second quarter.

But, the Cougars answered with a 6-0 run to take a 10-point lead again, 30-20, and finished the quarter with a 12-point lead, 34-22.

Grace Kidd drilled a triple to close the gap to just four points, 36-32, with under two minutes remaining in the game. But that was as close as the Sabers got.

“Our help defense is getting better, but our play defensive has to be smarter,” Erickson said. “Then you when you get into foul situations, you’ll be able to play better together.

“We had a nice flow going in the second and third quarters, and we finally got things going our way. But, then Rylee picks up another foul. We just didn’t make things happen.”

Feliczak led the Sabers with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals before fouling out. Kidd finished with nine points and six rebounds. Leah Stickney hauled down seven rebounds. Bialik, Rachel Callesen and Nicole Kaminski (who also fouled out) each made two assists.

The Sabers shot just 27 percent from the field on 14-of-51 shooting and were 6-of-14 at the free throw line.

Mckaya Reeves led the way for the Cougars with 18 points, while Joslin West and MacKenzie Cole each had 10.