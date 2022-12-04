MANISTEE — Both teams played Friday night, which is how Manistee Catholic girls basketball coach Todd Erickson planned it so neither would come in fresher than the other for Saturday afternoon’s non-conference matchup in Manistee.

Interestingly, each came in after posting victories the night before, the Sabers having tipped off the Western Michigan D League schedule with a convincing 55-21 win at Big Rapids Crossroads, while Kalamazoo Hackett defeated Onekama, 56-29.

After going into halftime with a 16-point lead, the Sabers found themselves in a tight battle the rest of the way, but managed to emerge with a 44-34 decision for their second consecutive win.

“We had to juggle the lineup a little. I knew they (the Irish) were tall,” said Sabers head coach Todd Erickson. “It was a toss-up between Regan (Leiffers) or Brenna (Johnson), and Regan had a really long night (Friday) and she played two quarters of the junior varsity so we said let’s go with Brenna and see what we can do.

“Our outside shooting was really good in the first half and our defensive talking was way up from where we’ve had it in the past. You could hear them switching well. I thought that was a big plus.”

Leah Stickney got the Sabers started when she buried a shot from behind the 3-point arc, and Ashley VanAelst sank two free throws as Manistee Catholic jumped out to an 8-2 lead. It was 12-4 at the end of the opening quarter.

Grace Kidd knocked home a bomb from downtown, Kaylynn Johnson scored on consecutive baskets and VanAelst splashed another triple as the Sabers went on a 10-0 run to open a 22-5 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Irish finally snapped it when senior forward Layne Ridderman, all of 6 feet, 1 inch, slipped inside behind the Sabers defense for an easy bucket and freshman forward Erin Cook scored down low to make it 22-9.

But the Sabers answered with seven points alone from Kidd, including another triple, while the Irish got four more points from Ridderman and enjoyed a 16-point lead, 29-13 at the half.

“The second half we just have to learn time and score,” Erickson remarked. “We didn’t take care of the basketball as well as we should have I didn’t think at times.

“Friday night we had 11 turnovers and it was 18 today, but it was a faster paced game. They are a very nice ball team. They are just under Division 2 by two kids, so for us to play them is huge.”

Hackett ate into the Sabers’ lead in the third quarter, knocking it down to 10 points, 32-22 when junior center Alyse Baughman powered down the middle to put in a layup late in the period.

But the Sabers responded by going on a quick 4-2 burst on short shots from Johnson and Stickney to go into the fourth quarter with a 12-point lead, 36-24.

The Sabers extended it to 14 points, 39-25 early in the fourth on a bucket by Johnson, but that’s as high as it would get as the Irish would not go away.

Johnson had a big game for the Sabers with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kidd finished with 12 points, four assists and two steals, while VanAelst contributed 10 points.

The Sabers shot 41 percent from the field and were 7-of-13 at the free throw line, including a 5-of-7 performance by Johnson.

Ridderman paced the Irish (1-2) with 13 points while Cameron Nobis added 10. Hackett finished the game shooting 5-of-8 at the foul line.

Manistee Catholic (2-0) is next scheduled to see action Wednesday night at home against inter-county rival Onekama in a non-conference game.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (44)

Stickney 2 0-0 5, Kidd 5 0-2 12, VanAelst 3 2-4 10, Johnson 6 5-7 17. Totals: 16 7-13 44.

KALAMAZOO HACKETT (34)

Nobis 4 1-2, Walters 1 0-0 2, Ridderman 5 3-4 13, Cook 1 0-0 2, Boughman 3 1-2 7. Totals: 14 5-8 34.

Manistee Catholic 12 15 9 8 — 44

Kalamazoo Hackett 4 9 11 10 — 34

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (5): Kidd 2, VanAelst 2, Stickney. Kalamazoo Hackett (1): Nobis. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 7, Kalamazoo Hackett 14. Fouled out—none.