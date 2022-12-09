MESICK — Manistee Catholic's girls basketball team kept pace with the other two frontrunners in the Western Michigan D League with a 27-16 victory at Mesick on Friday night.

It left the Sabers (4-0, 2-0 WMD) tied atop the league with Brethren and Marion, who are both 3-0 in the WMD.

Points were hard to come by for both teams all night, but it was the Sabers who won every quarter to lead from start to finish and stayed perfect on the season.

The Sabers gained a four-point, 9-5, edge on the Bulldogs after the first eight minutes and had a 4-1 edge in the second for a 13-6 lead at the half.

Mesick kept right on the Sabers' heels in the third period, but Manistee Catholic finished the quarter with a 9-8 advantage and entered the fourth with a 22-14 lead. The Sabers outscored the Bulldogs, 5-2 in the final stanza.

Kaylyn Johnson scored 13 points to lead the Sabers. The Sabers shot just 20 percent from the field and made 2-of-9 at the free throw line.

Leah Stickney hauled in 11 rebounds to lead the Sabers, with Johnson pulling down eight and Grace Kidd and Ashley VanAelst five each.

Kidd, VanAelst and Elizabeth Johnson had four steals apiece. Stickney and Elizabeth Logan each dished out two assists.

The Sabers are next scheduled to host Bear Lake in another conference game next Friday night.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (27)

Stickney 1 1-1 3, A. Logan 2 0-0 4, Kidd 1 0-0 2, VanAelst 0 0-1 0, B. Johnson 0 1-5 1, R. Leiffers 2 0-0 4, K. Johnson 3 7-14 13. Totals: 9 9-21 27.

MESICK (16)

Quiggan 1 0-0 2, Sexton 1 3-5 5, Terry 1 0-0 3, Milliron 1 0-0 2, McCoy 1 1-2 4, Totals: 5 4-7 16.

Manistee Cath.;9;4;11;3;—;27

Mesick;5;1;8;2;—;16

3-point goals—Mesick (2): Terry, McCoy. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 9, Mesick 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.