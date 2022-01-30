PENTWATER — Manistee Catholic's girls basketball team scored a hard-fought Western Michigan D League game at Pentwater Saturday afternoon, winning, 40-39.
The game was scheduled last Thursday, giving both teams little time to prepare for one another.
"Both teams were missing key players due to the short notice, but with no other options for make-up days, we had to go with what we had," said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton.
The Falcons were without standout senior Mikaylyn Kinney, and suited up just seven players.
"We really hung with a team that looks to challenge for the top of the conference," Gorton said.
Pentwater (1-8, 1-6 WMD) was paced by Haidyn Adams with 15 points followed by Jocelyn Richison with 11.
Kaylyn Johnson led the Sabers (5-1, 5-0 WMD) with 17 points, 12 of which were in the second half.
The Sabers host Hesperia in a non-conference game Tuesday night. The Falcons stay in league play with a road game at Brethren.
MANISTEE CATHOLIC (40)
Stickney 3 1-2 7, E.Logan 1 0-0 3, Kidd 3 0-0 7, A.Logan 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 2-5 4, Johnson 7 3-8 17. Totals: 16 6-15 40.
PENTWATER (39)
Richison 4 2-4 11, Adams 5 4-8 15, Martinsen 0 1-2 1, Kieda 1 0-0 2, Schaefer 3 0-0 6, Hasil 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 7-14 39.
Manistee Cath.;10;3;14;13;—40
Pentwater;8;8;15;8;—;39
3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (2): E.Logan, Kidd. Pentwater (2): Richison, Adams. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 17, Pentwater 15. Fouled out—Manistee Catholic: Johnson. Technical fouls—none.