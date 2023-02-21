BENZONIA — Manistee Catholic's girls basketball team had its eight-game winning streak snapped by Benzie Central, 45-38 in a non-conference game in Benzonia Tuesday night.
After a 7-7 tie at the end of the first quarter, the Sabers (17-4) were outscored, 18-13 in the second and trailed, 25-20, at the hafltime break.
The Huskies had an 11-4 edge in the third period and held a 36-24 going into the fourth quarter. Catholic took the final period, 14-9 but it was not enough.
Ashley VanAelst scored 13 points, including two 3-pointers, to lead the Sabers, followed by Kaylyn Johnson and Grace Kidd with eight apiece, Brenna Johnson five (with two 3-pointers) and Leah Stickney four.
Stickney grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Sabers, with Brenna Johnson gathering five and Kidd and VanAelst four each.
Kidd dished out four assists and nabbed three steals. VanAelst had four steals and Stickney two.
Catholic hosts Brethren in a big Western Michigan D League showdown Thursday.