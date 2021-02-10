MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic’s girls basketball team opened the season Tuesday night against Marion in a Western Michigan D League contest, coming away with a close 39-35 loss.
Playing before a limited crowd of fans because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the Sabers got off to a slow start and found themselves trailing by six points, 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Sabers turned the tables on the Eagles in the second period, outscoring the Eagles, 10-9 but only managed to shave one point off the deficit to head into the half trailing, 21-16.
Scoring remained close in the third quarter, but it was the Eagles who had the best of it, outscoring the Sabers, 9-7 and took a 30-23 heading into the fourth period. The Sabers had a 12-9 edge in the final eight minutes, but it wasn’t enough.
“It was a good effort,” Sabers’ coach Todd Erickson said. “We came back and with two minutes left we had it tied. We had 11 turnovers. For the first time out, that was good.
“We had 63 shot attempts. The kids were putting the ball up with clean looks, I like that. Our rebounding was not good. They outrebounded us, 49-25. We did force 22 turnovers, and we had 15 good steals.”
Grace Kidd and Leah Stickney each scored 12 points to lead the Sabers. Ashley VanAelst contributed six points, while Taryn Kempf and Rachel Calleson added two apiece.
Kidd also had three assists, with Stickney and VanAelst passing off for two apiece. Kidd topped the steals chart with five. Stickney led the Sabers with eight rebounds.