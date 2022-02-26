MARION — Manistee Catholic's girls basketball team ended the regular season Friday night with a 44-34 loss to Marion on the road in the Western Michigan D League.
The Sabers (13-4, 12-3 WMD) got off to a bad start, as Marion outscored them, 12-3, in the first quarter. The Eagles had a 9-6 advantage in the second period and led, 21-9 at the half.
Manistee Catholic regrouped during the break and came out hot in the third period, outscoring the Eagles, 16-11, to go into the fourth quarter with a 32-25 deficit. Marion finished the game off with a 12-9 edge in the final stanza.
Grace Kidd paced the Sabers with 11 points, while Leah Stickney added 10, Kaylyn Johnson seven and Ashley VanAelst six. Stickney also had nine rebounds, two steals and two assists. VanAelst added two steals