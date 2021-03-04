MANISTEE — It's youth betrayed the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team at exactly the wrong time late in the Western Michigan D League game with Mesick on Wednesday night in Manistee.
Coach Todd Erickson said later the Sabers (2-5, 2-4 WMD) might have lost a little composure at the end, allowing the Bulldogs to escape with a 40-35 victory. It was the Sabers' third straight loss.
"We have to make better decisions, especially down the stretch," Erickson said. "Right now we seem to have a habit of trying to put some passes where they don't belong.
"It was another game where we were right there, but couldn't finish. That's a hurdle that we have to get over if we want to do anything in the district tournament. We're finding shots, but I think sometimes we're firing them up when we're not ready to shoot the ball."
The Sabers got off to a strong start, thanks to six points scored in the paint by Kaylyn Johnson which sparked them to a 10-8 lead at the horn. Catholic maintained a 21-17 lead at the half thanks to a 7-2 run to end the second quarter.
After the Bulldogs (2-5, 2-2 WMD) tied the score at 21-21, the Sabers managed to climb back into a five-point lead, 30-35 at the end of three.
Johnson would end the game with 15 points to lead the Sabers, while freshman Grace Kidd tossed in 11.