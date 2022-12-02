BIG RAPIDS — Manistee Catholic's girls basketball team stumbled in the second quarter, but otherwise dominated Big Rapids Crossroads Academy for a 55-21 win in the Sabers' season opener on the road Friday night.

It was also the tipoff of the Western Michigan D League for the Sabers, who are back in action again Saturday afternoon hosting Kalamazoo Hackett at 1:30 p.m.

The Sabers got off to a fast start, outscoring the Cougars (0-2, 0-1 WMD), 19-6, in the first quarter but then fell off in the second and were outscored 8-3 to hold a 22-14 lead at the half.

Manistee Catholic (1-0, 1-0 WMD) also experienced some turnover problems in the first half, but made only four floor errors in the second and blew the game wide open with a 20-4 third period to cruse into the fourth quarter with a 42-20 cushion.

"You could tell that it was our first game, but we've had worse outings," Sabers head coach Todd Erickson said. "We were a little excited on defense at times, but we actually executed the things we wanted to try.

"We have to be a little more patient on things, I guess. Our turnovers were not bad at all. We had 15 for the game. We got them calmed down at halftime."

Grace Kidd led the Sabers with 13 points, Ashley VanAelst contributed 11 while Leah Stickney and Regan Leiffers had eight points each.

The Sabers shot 37 percent from the floor, and made 16 shots from 3-point range. VanAelst put in three, Stickney buried two and Kidd made one.

Leiffers paced the Sabers with 11 rebounds and Kidd snared seven caroms. Stickney dished out four assists, while Kidd and Johnson had three apiece.

Stickney picked off four steals and Kidd three VanAelst, Emily Miller and Johnson had one block each.