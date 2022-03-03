BRETHREN — Manistee Catholic’s girls basketball team dropped its MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal Wednesday night with a 31-23 loss to Brethren in Brethren.
Manistee Catholic gained a 4-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Bobcats (11-6) outscored the Sabers, 18-11, in the second and went into the half with a 20-15 advantage.
The Bobcats continued to push on, outscoring the Sabers, 9-3, in the third period, and Manistee Catholic (14-5) went into the fourth period trailing, 29-18. Manistee Catholic had 5-2 advantage in the final eight minutes but itw as too little, too late.
Kaylyn Johnson led the Sabers with eight points, while Grace Kidd scored six, Ashley VanAelst five and Leah Stickney three. The Sabers were only 9 of 58 from the field for 15 percent, and they shot 4 of 10 from the free throw line.
Stickney dished out three assists while VanAelst and Taryn Kempf had two apiece. Stickney and VanAelst each had four rebounds. Stickney picked off six steals, Kempf five and VanAelst four.
Manistee Catholic still must play a make-up game against Mason County Eastern with the Western Michigan D League title hanging in the balance. The Sabers have a half-game lead on Marion and Mesick in the league standings. If Manistee Catholic wins, the Sabers will have the title to themselves. If Eastern wins, the Sabers, Eagles and Bulldogs will share the title.
That game is scheduled with a 6 p.m. tip for the junior varsity on Thursday, March 10, at Manistee Catholic.