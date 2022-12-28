MANISTEE — After trailing for the entire first half, the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team gained its first lead early in the third quarter and went on to defeat Central Lake, 43-34, in the semifinal game of Catholic’s Holiday Tournament Wednesday night.

It sends the Sabers (6-1) into the championship game opposite Frankfort (3-3), which overcame a 9-point deficit to turn back Fruitport Calvary Christian, 44-39, in the other semifinal on Thursday at 5 p.m.

“We all played better second half by far,” said Manistee Catholic head coach Todd Erickson. “We had good minutes out of kids we used I thought.

“At times we went to what we’re trying to stress, our rebounding. I thought we got a little careless with the ball a little more than usual.

“Everything was too fast, especially in the first half. The second half we simmered it down a little bit, and they got more relaxed. When we found Kaylynn (Johnson) and Regan (Leiffers) as a combo we thought it would open things up for the kids on the outside a little.”

The Trojans broke out to a quick 4-0 lead, but the Sabers trailed by just two, 8-6, at the buzzer as Elizabeth Logan converted a steal into a layup and Leah Stickney stuck a 3-point shot to end the period.

But the Sabers fell back again when the Trojans went on a 7-0 run to open the second quarter and bound into a 9-point lead again, 15-6.

Manistee Catholic sliced the deficit to two again, 17-15, when Stickney sank a pair of free throws with just 1:28 remaining in the first half. The Trojans led at the half, 20-15.

Stickney buried two more triples to give the Sabers their first lead of the game, 23-22, with 4:42 left in the third quarter and they didn’t relinquish it the rest of the game.

Stickney’s triple was the start of an 11-0 run that pushed the Sabers out to a 26-22 lead at 3:36 of the third. The Trojans narrowed that to four points, 28-24, going into the fourth quarter.

The Sabers built their lead to eight, 37-29, on two free throws by Johnson, who dominated in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points in the final eight minutes.

“She (Johnson) makes a great power move, but she spins and her eyes sometimes aren’t on the basket,” Erickson said. “I told her, ‘Everything you make is when you look toward the basket.’

“Everything else is natural. We’re trying to get her over that looking at the floor. She’s getting better at it, and she’s scoring more.”

Johnson paced the Saber with a game-high 19 points, including making 9-of-14 free throws, while Stickney finished with 14 and sank 3-of-4 free throws. The Sabers were 12-of-22 at the free throw line overall.

Stickney pulled down 11 rebounds and had four steals. Grace Kidd dished out four assists and made three steals. Ashley VanAelst and Brenna Johnson had two assists each.

Central Lake’s leading scorer was Katelynn Wolgamot with 13 points while Liberty Perry added nine.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (43)

Stickney 3 3-4 12, E. Logan 1 0-0 2, 2 0-2 4, VanAelst 1 0-0 2, R. Leiffers 2 0-2 4, K. Johnson 5 9-14 19. Totals: 14 12-22 43.

CENTRAL LAKE (34)

Wollard 2 0-0 5, Wolgamot 4 5-9 13, Eggleston 1 3-4 5, Hutchins 1 0-0 2, Perry 4 0-0 9. Totals: 12 8-17 34.

Manistee Catholic;6;9;13;15;—;43

Central Lake;8;12;4;10;—;34

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (3): Stickney 3. Central Lake (2): Wollard, Perry. Total Fouls—Manistee Catholic 14, Central Lake 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.