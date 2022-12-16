MANISTEE — A big first half pretty much settled the issue for the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team Friday night as the Sabers sped to an easy 49-16 win over Bear Lake in the Western Michigan D League game at Manistee.

Still battling through a flu bug going through the team, and working on some new wrinkles with their zone defense, the Sabers (5-0, 3-0 WMD) came out a little slow.

But they still managed to hold the Lakers (1-4, 1-4 WMD) to just four points in the first quarter, while scoring 11 to take a seven-point lead after the first eight minutes.

Once they began to get their bearings on defense, the Sabers kicked their offense into gear and outscored the Lakers, 23-6 in the second period and rolled into the half with a 34-10 advantage.

Both teams had foreign exchange students play in the game, and both scored triggering a loud roar from each side. For the Sabers, it was Angela Ramiro-Puebela.

“We were working on our zone tonight a lot, no man, to get a little more fluid with the kids,” said Sabers head coach Todd Erickson. “It took maybe five, five and a half minutes and we started to flow pretty good.

“Then we started opening some things up and taking some better shots. We took enough shots, 66, and I’m happy with that. That’s very good.”

Both teams struggled to get shots to fall in the second half, but the Sabers maintained their control with a 6-5 edge in the third and took a commanding, 40-15 lead into the fourth.

Grace Kidd made one 3-point shot and finished the night with 19 points, shooting 52 percent from the field (9-of-17) with one 3-point bucket.

Leah Stickney was the next highest scorer for the Sabers with eight points and Kaylyn Johnson added seven while Ashley VanAelst chipped in with four.

Johnson and Stickney gathered in seven rebounds apiece. Kidd had six steals, while Stickney and VanAelst each dished out three assists and picked off three steals.

“We had a lot of different kids in the lineup, so there was a lot of moving around,” Erickson said. “We were just missing one kid tonight with that flu bug.

“The shooting percentage (28%) could be better, but you have to put shots up in order to get them.”

Manistee Catholic’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday when the Sabers host Marion in another conference game. It is a makeup from Dec. 14 game that was canceled.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (49)

Stickney 5 0-0 8, E. Logan 1 0-0 2, Kidd 10 0-0 19, A. Logan 1 0-0 2, VanAelst 2 0-0 4, B. Johnson 0 1-2 1, Miller 0 1-2 1, Ramiro-Puebela 1 0-0 2, K. Johnson 2 3-3 7. Totals: 19 5-7 46.

BEAR LAKE (19)

Banon 1 0-0 2, Artman 2 0-0 4, Hall 0 1-2 1, Garcia 4 0-0 9, Rineer 1 0-0 2, Merrill 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 2-4 19.

Manistee Catholic;11;23;6;6;—;46

Bear Lake;4;6;5;4;—;19

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (3): Stickney 2, Kidd. Bear Lake (1): Garcia. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 10, Bear Lake 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.