MANISTEE — Busting out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter Tuesday night, the Manistee Catholic girls basketball never sloswed down and rolled to a resounding 45-19 victory over Mesick at home in the Western Michigan D League.

It was the Sabers’ third straight win, and are tied in the league race with Marion, two games behind Brethren. Manistee Catholic heads to Marion Tuesday night.

“The kick-outs from the post were finally starting to happen, or from the guards penetrating kicking it out,” said Manistee Catholic head coach Todd Erickson.

“It’s the stuff we keep talking about, it’s the little things that make a difference. I had a lot of little things comments at halftime that I still think we need to work on.

“We’re not just looking at tonight’s game. We’re looking at all the games down the road, and that we have to get this thing fixed up a little bit better.

“But, they played together very nicely. We had a good couple days of practice. The effort was good. I was real happy with the pace they were playing.”

Kaylyn Johnson hit a 3-point bucket and scored seven points, while Elizabeth Logan also knocked down a triple and had five points in the first quarter as the Sabers (12-3, 8-2 WMD) built a 10-point lead, 16-6 after one.

The Sabers made three more 3-pointers — one apiece by Leah Stickney, Grace Kidd and Ashley VanAelst — and held the Bulldogs scoreless for a 14-0 advantage, cruising into the half with a whopping 30-6 lead.

Regan Lieffers came off the bench to score four points in the third quarter and Stickney rattled in another 3-pointer as the Sabers outscored the Bulldogs, 12-7 and went into the fourth period with a 42-13 lead.

“The way we played over there, we couldn’t get out of our own way,” Erickson said. “I said ‘You came a long way since that second game. Let’s start playing defense the way we can.’

“We stayed away from two of the things we like to do, but we worked on the ones that we have to get better at. I said ‘The other part is you have to play together.’

“It was Senior Night, so we wanted to start all the seniors and we have five. We kind of had more post players out there than guards, but it worked out.”

VanAelst wound up as the Sabers’ leading scorer with 11 points, while Johnson finished with nine, Stickney contributed eight and Logan added seven. The Sabers finished with seven made 3-pointers.

Kayla McCoy scored 11 points to lead the Bulldogs.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (45)

Stickney 3 0-0 8, E. Logan 2 2-2 7, Kidd 1 0-0 3, VanAelst 4 1-2 11, Miller 0 1-2 1, R. Leiffers 3 0-0 6, Johnson 3 2-4 9. Totals: 16 6-10 45.

MESICK (19)

Guiggin 0 2-2 2, Sexton 1 0-0 2, Milliron 0 0-2 0, Valantine 2 1-1 4, McCoy 5 0-0 11. Totals: 7 3-5 19.

Manistee Cath. 16 14 12 3 — 45

Mesick 6 0 7 6 — 19

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (7): Stickney 2, VanAelst 2, Logan, Kidd, Mesick (2): Valantine, McCoy. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 7, Mesick 9. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.