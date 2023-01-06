MANISTEE — Mixing up the starting lineup, and shuffling girls in and out of the lineup at will, the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team blitzed a struggling Walkerville squad, 58-16, in a Western Michigan D League game at home Friday night.

A couple of girls were still feeling a little under the weather as well, and head coach Todd Erickson used them sparingly to keep from overly tiring them as they recoup their energy.

“Emily (Miller) answered the bell real well I thought,” Erickson said. “She got good, square looks, good put-backs. We still have two kids under the weather, so we tried to float away from them a little bit. But, they worked hard.

“It’s just that we come out a little slow, and then we finally get it rolling. Then things get stronger for us. I was glad to see everybody had some good things happen for us.”

The Sabers took control early, opening the game with a 6-0 run started by Ashley VanAelst and finished off with four points from Miller, en route to an 11-4 first-quarter lead.

Miller scored a put-back basket to boost the Sabers lead to 11 at 16-5, and the Sabers would go off on a 13-0 streak to close the second quarter.

Eight of those points came from two players, Elizabeth Logan off the offensive boards and Kaylyn Johnson, as the Sabers built their lead to a 22-point margin, 29-7 at the half.

VanAelst and Logan each knocked down 3-point baskets as the Sabers cruised into the fourth quarter with a 42-14 cushion.

Brenna Johnson stuck a 3-pointer that just beat the buzzer to put an exclamation mark on the win for the Sabers.

Miller finished with a game-high 10 points for the Sabers, while Kaylyn Johnson contributed nine and Leah Stickney and Logan added eight apiece.

Macy Garrett, a freshman, led the Wildcats (1-7, 1-5 WMD) in scoring with seven points and Maria Rodriquez added five.

“For us to come out play with different groups, because the kids haven’t played like that in a game, it was good,” said Erickson. “Some of them are still hurried.

“If we get them to calm down a little bit, it will look better. But, that’s the reason we do it, because we don’t know what’s going to happen towards the end.

“I’m proud of the effort. We hit some outside shots. We didn’t take a lot of them. We tried to focus on the post play, to keep the posts playing and working hard.

“I saw a couple things there we can kind of tweak a little bit.”

The Sabers (8-2, 5-1 WMD) are home again next Wednesday when they face Mason County Eastern in another league matchup.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (58)

Stickney 3 1-2 8, E. Logan 3 1-3 8, Kidd 1 0-0 2, VanAelst 2 0-0 4, B. Johnson 2 0-0 5, Miller 4 2-4 10, Gunia 2 0-0 4, R. Leiffers 3 0-0 6, Ramiero-Puebla 1 0-0 2, K. Johnson 2 5-9. Totals: 23 9-15 58.

WALKERVILLE (16)

Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Carr 1 0-0 2, Barrett 3 1-2 7, Rodriguez 2 0-2 5. Totals: 7 1-4 16.

Manistee Cath. 11 18 13 16 — 58

Walkerville 4 3 7 2 — 16

3-point goals: Manistee Catholic (3) Stickney, E. Logan, B. Johnson; Walkerville (1) Rodriguez. Fouls: Manistee Catholic 5. Walkerville 14. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.