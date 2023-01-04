MANISTEE — Bouncing back after a last-second loss to Frankfort last week in the championship game of its own holiday tournament, the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team easily handled a young and still growing Pentwater squad, 44-18, Wednesday in the Western Michigan D League in Manistee.

Despite starting two juniors and one sophomore, the Falcons (2-6, 2-4 WMD) trailed the Sabers (7-2, 4-1 WMD) by just one point late in the first quarter and two at the buzzer before the game got out of hand.

“We have some youth that we had to pull up to fill some space, and obviously they have some talent there, they’re just young and raw,” said Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton.

“Against a team that’s at the top of the conference, like Manistee is this year, that’s a tough ask. But, amongst it all I saw some positives.

“Our goals are realistic. Can we limit our turnovers to four a quarter? Can we set a goal of six or eight points this quarter? We just try to go quarter by quarter, play by play. We know that the sliding is going to be tough, especially at the top part of this conference.”

Manistee Catholic bolted to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Falcons responded with a 4-0 run that shaved the deficit to just 7-6 with 3:12 to play on baskets by Charlie Swanger and Samantha Schaefer.

Kaylyn Johnson flipped in a layup to give the Sabers a four-point edge, 10-6, at quarter’s end. Johnson would score six points in the second quarter as the Sabers mounted a 26-7 lead at the half.

Even with the Sabers missing junior point guard Grace Kidd, they had their energy level up and showed how balanced their team is becoming.

“I thought they came out pretty good for some new stuff we’re trying,” Sabers head coach Todd Erickson said. “The younger ones are working hard.

“We had a guard shortage tonight. We didn’t start Brenna (Johnson) because we thought we would try a little taller lineup. We just have to get the post players to look at the rim before they let (the ball) out of their hands. That’s a big key.

“I think if the post players would turn and look before they shoot, I think you’d see 20 more points up there (on the scoreboard). We sure miss them (shots).”

The Sabers finished the game making just 14-of-52 shots from the field for 28 percent, and knocked down 4-of-10 3-point baskets on the night.

Johnson scored 12 points to lead the Sabers, while Regan Leiffers contributed 10 and Leah Stickney added nine.

Stickney managed to clear the boards for four rebounds. She also picked off six steals and dished out four assists. Ashley VanAelst had five steals.

Pentwater’s leading scorer was Audrey Kieda who wound up with five points. Mackenna Hasil added four.

The Sabers host Walkerville while Pentwater travels to Mason County Eastern in a pair of WMD matchups on Friday.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (44)

Stickney 3 1-1 9, E. Logan 2 0-0 5, VanAelst 1 0-1 2, B. Johnson 0 1-4 1, Miller 1 0-0 2, Gunia 1 0-0 3, R. Leiffers 3 4-6 10, Johnson 4 4-4 12. Totals: 15 10-16 44.

PENTWATER (18)

Swamger 1 0-0 2, Adams 1 0-0 3, Kieda 2 1-2 5, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Green 1 0-0 2, Hasil 2 0-0 4, Totals: 8 1-2 18.

Manistee Catholic;10;16;13;5;—;44

Pentwater;6;1;4;7;—;18

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (4): Stickney 2, E. Logan, Gunia. Pentwater (1): Adams. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 6, Pentwater 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.