BEAR LAKE — Manistee Catholic's girls basketball team blew out Bear Lake, 36-11, in the Western Michigan D League for its third straight win on the road Thursday night.
The Sabers (9-2, 8-1 WMD) took control from the start, blasting the Lakers (0-12, 0-11 WMD), 22-1, in the first quarter and then shutting them out in the second quarter, 9-0, for a 31-1 halftime lead.
Bear Lake outscored the Sabers, 7-3, in the third quarter, but the Sabers had a 34-8 lead going into the fourth period. The Lakers had a 3-2 edge in the fourth.
Grace Kidd knocked down two 3-point shots and finished with 16 points to lead the Sabers. Kaylyn Johnson contributed eight points while Leah Stickney and Rachel Callesen each scored four.
Johnson led the Sabers with eight rebounds, while Taryn Kempf and Callesen each had four. Stickney, Kidd and Ashley VanAelst had three steals apiece. VanAelst dished out five assists and Stickney had two. The Sabers had 19 turnovers.
The Sabers are back in action Friday at Walkerville in another WMD game.