MANISTEE — Communication is the key in just about everything, but especially in basketball where the lack of it can mean the difference between winning and losing,
Thursday night the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team struggled with rebounding, and the Sabers weren’t playing together according to head coach Todd Erickson.
But, the Sabers (12-5 overall, 11-2 Western Michigan D League) had much better communication in Saturday night’s home game against Brethren (9-5, 8-5 WMD), overcoming a slow start for a 47-35 win in the conference.
“The other night, we just didn’t come out to play,” Erickson said. “I told the kids that (Walkerville) didn’t beat them, they beat themselves.
“Rebounding was terrible, and the togetherness was not there. They just weren’t in sync. They just weren’t themselves. We had a great practice (Friday). The second quarter we started playing together.
“In a time out in the first quarter the kids said they weren’t talking enough to each other. So, it’s not just me telling them, they’re starting to see it.”
But, the Sabers got off to a slow start, which prompted Erickson to call for a time out to settle them down. The Bobcats owned a 13-8 lead after one.
As the coach said, the Sabers picked things up in the second quarter, especially on defense where they put the clamps down and outscored Brethren, 14-4 to take a five-point lead, 22-17 at the half.
Strong defense, and aggressive rebounding at both ends, powered the Sabers to a 12-8 advantage in the third quarter to grow their lead to 10 points, 35-25 going into the fourth period. The Sabers finished off the Bobcats with a 13-10 edge in the final eight minutes.
“Ashley VanAelst has calmed down, and she’s starting to hit the shots now, which is nice to see,” Erickson said. “We just had to get her in sync a little better.
“Emily Miller, Taryn Kempf and Rachel Callesen are playing real well. They played within themselves, that’s the whole thing. It was a good win for us.”
Kaylyn Johnson paced the Sabers with 21 points, with one 3-point basket and shot 7 of 14 from the field and made 6 of 11 free throw attempts.
Grace Kidd tossed in 15 points, including three 3-point buckets, and VanAelst added nine.
Leah Stickney led the Sabers with seven rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals. Johnson came down with six boards to go with two assists and four steals. Kidd distributed five assists and picked off three steals. VanAelst had four rebounds, dished out four assists and had three steals.
The Sabers are next scheduled to see action on Tuesday hosting Mason County Eastern. They were originally scheduled to play at Onekama on Monday, but that game was canceled.