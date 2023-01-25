MANISTEE — Breaking away from a halftime tie, the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team surged to a 42-26 non-conference victory over visiting Shelby at home Wednesday night.

Limiting their turnovers, and finishing with a narrow rebounding advantage on the Tigers, the Sabers won their second straight and improved to 11-3. The Tigers are 6-8.

“We didn’t come out anywhere near together, I didn’t think, in that first half whatsoever,” said Manistee Catholic head coach Todd Erickson. “But, the halftime talk was good and they responded well.

“I was real happy that second half with how we played, and we started to do the things we do. We’re still running some new stuff. I’m real happy with the kids, they’re digging harder, and that’s what we need.”

The Tigers had a 4-2 lead early, but the Sabers came back to push ahead, 7-6, on a basket by Kaylyn Johnson. Shelby got the last word in the quarter, though, for an 8-7 edge at the horn.

Shelby made it a three-point difference at the onset of the second quarter, 10-7 before Elizabeth Logan rattled home a 3-point basket to give the Sabers a 14-12 advantage. The Tigers pulled into a 16-16 tie at the break.

An 8-0 run that included a 3-pointer by Leah Stickney and three points by Johnson vaulted the Sabers into an eight-point lead, 24-16 with 3:49 left in the third quarter.

But the Tigers responded with a 5-0 run to shave the Sabers’ lead down to three, 24-21 at the 2:53 mark.

“We had some poorly timed fouls,” Erickson said. “They’re working hard, and when they bust it back to the sideline and get a bump, I can take those.

“But, the ones where they get a little out of position and try to block the shot it’s not good. We tell them to just go straight up. It’s something we have to work on.”

After a timeout, the Sabers finished the quarter strong. Logan hit a 3-pointer and Brenna Johnson knocked down a short jumper for a 5-0 run that put Catholic up by 10, 31-21 after three.

Shelby never got any closer than nine, 31-22 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Sabers just grew their lead throughout the final eight minutes.

“It’s nice to see Elizabeth finally starting to show a little production,” Erickson said. “She knows her spots. The other four starters are good starters.

“We were better than they were in rebounding, so I’m happy. But it’s not where I think it could be. At least, we’re getting to the boards. We had some good box outs.”

Logan finished the night with 13 points to lead the Sabers, including three 3-pointers. Johnson scored 10 while Grace Kidd and VanAelst added six apiece.

Aubrey Klotz had a game-high 14 points for the Tigers while Kendall Zaverl had five.

The Sabers resume Western Michigan D League play at home next Wednesday when they host Mesick.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (42)

Stickney 2 0-0 5, Logan 5 0-0 13, Kidd 3 0-0 6, VanAelst 3 0-2 6, B. Johnson 1 0-4 2, K. Johnson 4 2-4 10. Totals: 18 2-10 42.

SHELBY (26)

Klotz 6 2-6 14, Zaverl 1 3-4 5, Woodbury 0 0-2 0, Friedman 1 0-0 2, Lee 0 1-4 1, Dickman 2 02 4. Totals: 10 6-18 26.

Manistee Cath. 7 9 15 11 — 42

Shelby 8 8 5 5 — 26

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (4): Logan 3, Stickney. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 13, Shelby 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.