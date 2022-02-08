MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic's girls basketball team won its second straight game with a 41-22 victory over Marion at home, and kept its hopes of a Western Michigan D League title alive as well.
The Sabers (8-2, 7-1 WMD) didn't start off too well, falling behind the Eagles (6-5, 6-4 WMD) by three, 9-6 at the end of the first quarter.
But they turned things around in the second period, outscoring the Eagles, 16-8, to take a 22-17 lead at the half. The Sabers used some great defensive pressure to limit the Eagles to just two points in the third period, while scoring 14 and went into the fourth period with a 36-19 lead. The Sabers had a 5-3 edge in the final eight minutes.
Down 17-6 at one point, the Sabers scored 26 straight unanswered points between the second and third quarters to take control.
"It was a good overall team effort," Sabers head coach Todd Erickson said. "I was proud of the kids. Turnovers were down, so that's good. We still need to shoot more, but we did better.”
The Sabers were 18 of 49 from the field for 36 percent. Grace Kidd had the only 3-point make of the night. Catholic came away with eight team steals and 14 turnovers.
Kaylyn Johnson had a big night for the Sabers, recording a double double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. with three assists. Kidd added seven points, dished out four assists, grabbed six rebounds. Ashley VanAelst contributed five points and two assists.
Manistee Catholic hosts Brethren on Thursday night in league play.