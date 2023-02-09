PENTWATER — Manistee Catholic’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter at Pentwater and rode it to a 45-25 Western Michigan D League victory Thursday in Pentwater.

We hosted (Manistee Catholic) tonight, knowing that it would take a special effort to beat a three-loss, top-of-the-league Saber team,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “They proved to be too much in the early going, with Grace Kidd knocking down three triples in the first stanza. The duo of Kaylyn Johnson and Grace Kidd did most of the damage tonight, contributing 32 of their 45 points. When we adjusted to slow down Kidd, Johnson stepped up. That inside-outside combo they have was tough tonight.

“My girls didn’t back down all night. I thought we did well breaking their press, we just weren’t able to turn that into points. Often times, we’d have move the ball down the floor brilliantly, run a great play, but make one costly mistake,” Gorton said. “That mistake quickly turned into two on the other end, and we can’t have that many of those four-point swings against a team like them.”

Jocelyn Richison led the Falcons (6-12, 5-10 WMD) with 10 points and three steals.

“She was driving to the basket well, and has been working on finishing those looks all year,” Gorton said of Richardson. “The rest of the gang, however, weren’t able to do much offensively. We shot 11-of-41 from the field. We have been shooting better as of late, but tonight we kind of ran cold again.”

Gorton said that although Johnson finished with 17 to lead the Sabers (15-3, 11-2 WMD), Mackenna Hasil defended her well.

“Johnson played extremely well and made some difficult shots tonight,” he said.

Pentwater’s younger players also got critical experience against one of the better teams in the conference, he said.

“Freshmen Charlie Swanger and Aubrie Adams, along with eighth grader Ava Johnson, contributed quality minutes and played well against a fast, physical team,” Gorton said. “I’m expecting them to be able to take that experience and use it the rest of the way.

After Johnson, Kidd scored 15 points for Manistee Catholic (15-3, 11-2 WMD).

The Falcons return to play on Valentine’s Day when they host Mason County Eastern. Manistee Catholic travels to Walkerville on the same night, also in WMD play.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (45)

E.Logan 1 0-1 3, Kidd 5 2-2 15, VanAelst 1 0-2 3, B.Johnson 0 1-5 1, Miller 2 0-0 4, Re.Lieffers 1 0-0 2, K.Johnson 8 1-2 17. Totals: 18 4-12 45.

PENTWATER (25)

Richison 4 2-5 10, A.Johnson 1 0-0 2, Man.Sayles 2 0-1 4, Swanger 2 0-2 4, Adams 0 0-1 0, Kieda 2 0-1 4, Schaefer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 3-12 25.

Manistee Cath.;20;7;8;10;—;45

Pentwater;8;4;6;7;—;25

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (5): E.Logan, Kidd 3, VanAelst. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 16, Pentwater 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.