FRUITPORT — Manistee Catholic's girls basketball team drew to within a single point of Fruitport Calvary Christian in Wednesday night's non-conference game but couldn't get over that barrier and lost, 40-36, in Fruitport.
It was close from start to finish, with the Sabers (2-3) finishing the first quarter trailing by only two points, 9-7. Fruitport Calvary (2-3) had a 15-12 edge in the second quarter for a 24-19 halftime lead.
The Sabers made a charge at the Eagles in the third period, outscoring them, 13-9, to shave the deficit to just one, 33-32, heading into the fourth quarter. The Eagles prevailed with a 7-4 edge in the final eight minutes.
"We saw better play in crunch time," Sabers coach Todd Erickson said. "We had opportunities, but the shots didn't fall. The looks were there, but they were hurried."
Kaylyn Johnson led the Sabers with 12 points, Ashley VanAelst tossed in nine and Rachel Callesen contributed six. VanAelst also dished out four assists, picked off three steals and grabbed seven rebounds, while Emily Miller pulled down six.