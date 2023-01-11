MANISTEE — Three players scored in double figures, and the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team exploded for a 22-2 third quarter en route to a big 53-32 victory over visiting Mason County Eastern on Wednesday night in the West Michigan D League.

It extended the Sabers winning streak to three straight, and set up a WMD showdown with undefeated Brethren on the road Friday night.

“We played really well with each other starting out,” said Sabers head coach Todd Erickson. “The kids are starting to see the floor better defensively, I think.

“I think we came out with intensity real well. When we got some fouls and went to the bench a little bit and it dropped a little bit because we had some young kids out there.

“Our rebounding could be better, but we attacked the basket pretty decent in that first period. In the second period, we just couldn’t get anything to drop. We missed quite a few I think we should have had.”

Maria Gomez Jimenez popped in a 3-point basket to give the Cardinals a brief 3-2 lead, but the Sabers sped away with a 12-0 run that included triples from Grace Kidd and Ashley VanAelst to mount a 16-3 lead.

Deanna Codman and Olivia Wing each scored a bucket for the Cardinals to close the gap to 16-7 at the horn.

Eastern managed to stave off a Saber run early in the second quarter when they sliced a 20-7 deficit to 10 when Gomez Jimenez buried a triple, 20-10.

Lucy Shoup and Janessa Avelsteffer each made a free throw to further narrow the margin down to eight, 20-12 with 5:10 remaining in the second quarter.

But the Sabers (9-2, 4-1 WMD) came back in a hurry, Elizabeth Logan knocking down a 3-pointer followed by baskets from Regan Leiffers and Abbey Logan in stretching their lead to 15 points, 27-12. The Sabers led by 11, 27-16 at the half.

“We gave away about three or four possessions in a row, and that opens it up,” said Eastern head coach Jake Smith. “We talked about it in the locker room, it’s about intensity for 32 minutes or plus.

“A team like this (Manistee Catholic) that’s aggressive defensively, you can’t be flat. I thought we were flat a little bit defensively, flat a little bit with our quickness and then we missed a few shots we probably shouldn’t have.

“Manistee Catholic has a very good squad. I had no doubts that it was a going to be a battle when we came in here. Very seldom do we have scores like this. Most of games between Eastern and Manistee Catholic is a three- or four-point game.”

The Cardinals went scoreless in the third quarter until just 2:19 left when Alvesteffer finally broke the ice. But it would be the only points they would score in the third.

Elizabeth Logan drained a pair of 3-point shots and scored 10 points in the third as the Sabers broke the game open. Kidd and Kaylyn Johnson added four apiece as Manistee Catholic’s lead ballooned to 49-16 heading into the final period.

The Cardinals enjoyed the best quarter in the fourth as they outscored the Sabers, 14-4. But it wasn’t nearly enough to make up the ground.

Elizabeth Logan paced the Sabers with 15 points, including 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point land. She also had six rebounds and two steals.

Kidd finished with 11 points, four assists and four steals while Johnson contributed 10 points and seven steals. VanAelst chipped seven points, four assists and six steals.

Leah Stickney led the Sabers with five rebounds and dished out four assists and had seven steals. Emily Miller dished out two assists.

Wing scored six points to lead the Cardinals, while Shoup added five while Kaitlyn Mickevich and Codman contributed four points apiece.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (53)

E. Logan 6 0-0 15, Kidd 5 0-0 11, A. Logan 1 0-0 2, VanAelst 3 0-0 7, B. Johnson 0 0-2 0, Miller 2 0-0 4, Gunia 1 0-0 2, R. Leiffers 1 0-2 2, K. Johnson 4 2-2 10. Totals: 23 2-6 53.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (32)

Mikevich 2 0-0 4, Wing 2 2-3 6, Codman 2 0-1 4, Shoup 2 1-3 5, Alvesteffer 1 1-2 3, Gomez Jimenez 3 0-1 8, Buss 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 4-10 32.

Manistee Catholic;16;11;22;4;—;53

MC Eastern;7;9;2;14;—;32

3-point goals: Manistee Catholic (5): E.Logan 3, Kidd, VanAelst. Mason County Eastern (2): Gomez Jimenez. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 14, Mason County Eastern 7. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.