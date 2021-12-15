MANISTEE — A solid first half propelled the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team to a 37-30 Western Michigan D League victory Wednesday night over Mesick in Manistee.
The Sabers (3-1, 3-0 WMD) gained a five-point edge on the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-2 WMD), 8-3, after the first quarter and then outscored them, 16-11, in the second for a 24-14 lead at the half.
But scoring fell off for the Sabers in third quarter as they were outscored by the Bulldogs, 6-3, and headed into the fourth stanza with a 27-20 edge. Each team scored 10 points in the final eight minutes.
Leah Stickney had a big night for the Sabers, scoring 14 points on three, 3-point field goals, and hauling down 11 rebounds. Grace Kidd contributed eight points, four assists and six steals. Ashley VanAelst had three steals.