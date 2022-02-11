WALKERVILLE — Manistee Catholic’s girls basketball team extended its winning streak to four in a row Friday night with a 72-45 road victory over Walkerville in the Western Michigan D League.
The Sabers (10-2, 9-1 WMD) established command from the start, opening up a 10-point lead, 21-11, in the first quarter. Manistee Catholic then limited the Wildcats (7-8, 6-7 WMD) to just six points in the second, while scoring 14 and rolled into the half with a 35-17 cushion.
Scoring picked up in the third period, as the Wildcats managed to find some open shots but the Sabers maintained control with a 21-14 advantage to boost their lead to 56-31 heading into the fourth period. The Sabers had a 16-14 edge in the final stanza.
Kaylyn Johnson scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Sabers on 11 of 26 shooting from the field (42 percent) and 5 of 6 free throws.
Grace Kidd followed her with 16 points, including four 3-point baskets in five attempts (80 percent) while Emily Miller dropped in 10 points and Leah Stickney added nine with one 3-point make and Ashley VanAelst contributed eight points. The Sabers put up 73 shots from the field and made 29 for 39 percent and were 9 of 11 at the free throw line.
Stickney led the Sabers with 10 rebounds, VanAelst grabbed six and Kidd five. VanAelst dished out five assists, Kidd, Johnson and Rachel Callesen had three apiece and Stickney and Taryn Kempf each had two. VanAelst had five blocks. Johnson picked off three steals, while Kidd had two.
The Sabers are next scheduled to see action Tuesday hosting Pentwater in another league game.