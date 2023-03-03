WALKERVILLE — Battling back from a nine-point halftime deficit, the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team couldn’t get its last shot to fall and saw its season end with a thrilling 36-33 loss to McBain Northern Michigan Christian in the MHSAA Division 4 district championship game Friday night n Walkerville.
The Sabers advanced to the final with a 46-3 win over Mason County Eastern.
The free throw line proved the big difference, as the Comets finished 13-of-18 while the Sabers made just 3-of-9.
“We had a very good effort from this team,” said Manistee Catholic coach Todd Erickson. “I couldn’t say enough. We had a great year.
“The kids fought well after getting down by nine, and it close from the last minute and a half right to the buzzer. We played well, and I think the school enthusiasm is up again.”
Manistee Catholic was down by only three, 13-10, at the end of the first quarter. But, then the Comets pushed its lead out to nine, 23-14 at the half with a 10-4 edge in the second quarter.
Regrouping during the halftme break, the Sabers doubled their offensive output in the third quarter and snared an 8-7 scoring advantage.
But, the Comets still led by eight, 30-22 going into the fourth quarter. Over the final eight minutes the Sabers outscored the Comets, 11-6.
Leah Stickney and Grace Kidd scored eight points apiece to lead the Sabers, while Kaylyn Johnson contributed seven and Abbey Logan chipped in with six.
Ashley VanAelst hauled down six rebounds to lead the Sabers. Stickney dished out three assists. VanAelst and Regan Leiffers had two steals apiece.s
“We played well against the big people we had to play against,” Erickson added. “We just coudn’t cross that line. I was proud of the five seniors.
“We had a good coaching staff, and the kids listened. We just couldn’t close the door at times. But, it’s alright. It’s high school basketball. They gave their best effort. You know it hurt when they’re crying.”
The Sabers ended the season with an 18-5 record.
The Comets (11-10) advanced to the Traverse City West regional where they will play No. 1-ranked Maple City Glen Lake. The Lakers defeated Frankfort at the Frankfort district, 66-27.